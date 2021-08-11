Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 6,658 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

