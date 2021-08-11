Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 6,658 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
