Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells 10,816 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,112.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.