Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insmed by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

