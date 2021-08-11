Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITR shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.35.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

