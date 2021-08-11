Integral Ad Science (IAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.