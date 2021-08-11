Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

INTC stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.