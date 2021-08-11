Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $153.58 and last traded at $157.39. 80,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,864,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

Specifically, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

