Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head to Head Review

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 183.18 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -64.94 Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,178.62 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.53

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -288.47% -33.89% -25.38% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $143.38, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Intellia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.