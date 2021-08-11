Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95 EPS.

IPAR traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

