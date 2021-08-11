InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,174. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.