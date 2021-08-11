International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 177,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
