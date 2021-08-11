International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 177,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

