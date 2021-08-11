Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY remained flat at $$30.41 during trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

