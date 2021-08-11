Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XENT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

