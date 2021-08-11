Intertek Group (IKTSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

8/2/2021 – Intertek Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/28/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/14/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of IKTSY opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Intertek Group plc has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

