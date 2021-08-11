Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

