Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

VKI stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

