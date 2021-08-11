Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
VKI stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.