Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 71,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$23.00 on Wednesday. 115,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,723. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02.

