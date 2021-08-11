Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 387,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 235,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.