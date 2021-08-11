Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 5.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,352,000.

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 368,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,822. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

