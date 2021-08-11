Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

IQI stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

