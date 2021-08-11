Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
IQI stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
