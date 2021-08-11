Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

