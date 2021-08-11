Investors Buy Large Volume of Orphazyme A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,751 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the average volume of 1,545 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ORPH stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

