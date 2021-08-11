Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.