Investors Purchase Large Volume of Altimmune Call Options (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 2,264 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Altimmune by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

