Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 144,928 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

SQM stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

