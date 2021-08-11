Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,443 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical volume of 395 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ELMS stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

