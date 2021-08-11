Invst LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

