Invst LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

