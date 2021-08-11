Invst LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

