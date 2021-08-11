Invst LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.11, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,544 shares of company stock worth $33,941,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

