Invst LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock worth $119,009,221. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

