Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

