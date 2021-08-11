Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.
IOVA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
