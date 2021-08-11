IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.97. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

