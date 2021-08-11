iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPW. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

iPower stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. iPower has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

