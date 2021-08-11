iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,067,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,834,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,908,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

