iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 303,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

