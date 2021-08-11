iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 329,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 523,957 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

