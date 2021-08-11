iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF comprises 3.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,528. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

