iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 230,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,920 shares.The stock last traded at $175.13 and had previously closed at $172.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

