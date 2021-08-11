iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 88.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,968 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. 106,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.