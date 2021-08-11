iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.47 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

