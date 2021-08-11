iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $445.68. 3,293,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,004. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

