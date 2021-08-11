iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.