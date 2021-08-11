iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.03. 119,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $445.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.