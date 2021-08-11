iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.