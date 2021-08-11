Italk’s (TALK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. Italk has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Italk stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,702,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,182,000. Italk accounts for about 42.3% of Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP owned approximately 9.66% of Italk as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

