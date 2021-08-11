Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0009

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Italo has a total market cap of $16,715.63 and $58.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italo has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00152043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00155281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,661.45 or 0.99902164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00859213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

