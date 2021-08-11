Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00285.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

ITUB stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

