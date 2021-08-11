Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 359.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.97.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

