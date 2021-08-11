Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.97.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
