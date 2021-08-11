ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

